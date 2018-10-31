Kittery-based gourmet dehydrated meal startup Good To-Go is laying the groundwork for future growth with five new hires and a 900-square-foot expansion.

The company said Wednesday that it recently completed an addition to the facility it built in 2016 while adding two members to its office staff and three to its production staff. Good To-Go also is undergoing an inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

All of the steps taken are designed to boost the company’s production in 2019, Good To-Go said in a news release.

The new space makes room for a packaging machine that was purchased with funds from the Maine Technology Institute Asset Fund 2.0, a matching grant awarded last January. The new machine enables the company to pack six times as many meals in a day, it said.

“We’ve received a tremendous amount of support through many organizations across the state,” Good To-Go co-founder and chef Jennifer Scism said, “and this MTI fund was just another example of how Maine is supporting its small businesses. Being able to increase our production means we can keep up with the growing demand from both retailers and consumers.”

The USDA inspection process will ensure Good To-Go meets the agency’s quality standards and will open up the possibility for expanded meat options in the future, the company said.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @jcraiganderson

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: