HIGH SCHOOLS

Three playoff games have been rescheduled due to inclement weather forecast for Friday.

The Class A North semifinal between third-seeded Cheverus and second-seeded Oxford Hills/Buckfield will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Class B South semifinal between fourth-seeded Greely and top-seeded Kennebunk will be played 3 p.m. Saturday at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford.

The Class D South semifinal between fifth-seeded Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale and top-seeded Wells will be played 6 p.m. Thursday.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Brett Gardner is staying with the Yankees at a lower salary.

The 35-year-old outfielder agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract after New York declined his $12.5 million option.

• Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson is leaving the team, the third departure on Manager Craig Counsell’s staff since the end of the season.

• Josh Harrison’s tenure at second base for the Pittsburgh Pirates is over.

Pittsburgh declined 2019 options for Harrison and third baseman Jung Ho Kang.

• Reliever Wily Peralta and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract, ensuring one of the few bright spots in the team’s shaky bullpen will be back next season.

• The Oakland Athletics have exercised right-hander Fernando Rodney’s $5.25 million club option for 2019.

• Trevor Rosenthal’s return from Tommy John surgery will come with the Washington Nationals after the former St. Louis Cardinals closer agreed in principle to a 2019 contract, according to two people familiar with the deal.

• The Cubs have exercised their $10.5 million option on pitcher Jose Quintana, who was 13-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 32 starts in his first full season with Chicago.

• The Astros have declined their $15 million club option for 2019 on catcher Brian McCann.

• Former big league pitcher Bill Fischer, who spent more than seven decades as a player and coach in professional baseball, died. He was 88. Fischer was Boston’s pitching coach from 1985-91.

• Outfielder Leonys Martin agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Cleveland Indians months after he survived a life-threatening illness.

• First baseman Justin Smoak’s $8 million option for 2019 has been exercised by the Toronto Blue Jays, who declined a $5.5 million option on infielder Yangervis Solarte.

• Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers want some more time to consider their possible future together.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the team have agreed to extend the deadline on his option decision by 40 hours until Friday afternoon.

Kershaw can opt out of the last two years and $65 million of his contract to become a free agent for the first time in an 11-year big league career spent entirely with the Dodgers.

He was 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA this season. The left-handed ace spent time on the disabled list for the fourth time in five years, too.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Rafael Nadal pulled out of his second-round match because of an abdominal problem, meaning Novak Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

Nadal was returning from a right knee injury that forced him to retire from the U.S. Open semifinals, but took medical advice not to play against Fernando Verdasco.

HOCKEY

NHL: Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee.

Quick has appeared in just four games this season, going 0-3-1 with a 4.55 goals-against average.

