The body pulled from the Kennebec River Friday has been identified as that of Mark Johnston, 64, of Richmond, who was reported missing Thursday night after he failed to return home after he said he planned to move his boat.

The Division of Marine Resources announced Thursday in a news release that the identity was confirmed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mark Johnston, 64, was reported overdue at 9:20 p.m. Thursday after he had gone out onto the river with plans to take his boat from the Kennebec River. Photo courtesy of Sarah Johnston

Johnston’s body was recovered shortly after 3 p.m., by the Maine State Police/Marine Patrol from the Kennebec River.

The recovery ended the extensive search that was launched after he was reported missing the night before when he failed to return after planning to move his boat from a mooring in the river to the Town Dock.

