For the second straight year, Brunswick avenges a regular-season loss and knocks the Rams out of the Class B North playoffs.

LEWISTON — His team was run off the field by Cony just two weeks ago, but Brunswick football coach Dan Cooper had a feeling it’d be a different story if his team got another shot at the Rams.

“We’ve been practicing for Cony for two weeks, really,” he said. “We believed we could beat this team.”

That belief came true Friday night. Nate Girardin threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Treyvon McKenzie, Chandler Coombs had a pair of clutch interceptions, and the third-seeded Dragons beat No. 2 Cony 21-13 in a Class B North semifinal at Lewiston High.

“I’ve known that we could beat them all week,” said Coombs, whose team rallied from a 13-7 deficit and improved to 7-3. “It’s awesome. We were an underestimated team, with (Cony). Everybody knew that.

“I’m at a loss for words for this win right here.”

One season after losing on its home field in a rematch of a regular-season win over Brunswick, the Rams suffered the same fate, this time on a neutral field because Cony’s home field was unplayable.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow,” said Cony Coach B.L. Lippert, whose team beat Brunswick 30-6 in the regular-season finale. “We were a step away from making some plays all night, and as a result, we’re going home early.

“I didn’t have much to say to those guys. I told them I love them, I’m going to miss them. I just don’t have any answers.”

The Rams (7-2) took a six-point lead into halftime, but tied the score at 13 on a 2-yard run by Nate Goddard with 8:36 to go in the third quarter.

Cony turned the ball over on downs in Brunswick territory on its next series, then held at the other end when it stopped Donald Bromiley for a 1-yard catch on fourth-and-3 from the Cony 19.

Disaster then struck for Cony. A miscommunication between quarterback Riley Geyer and receiver Dustin Dyer resulted in an underthrown pass that Coombs easily intercepted and returned to the 13.

“Quarterbacks don’t see me,” Coombs said, laughing. “It might be because I’m small.”

Brunswick still needed to convert, and the Dragons did on third-and-7 from the 10. Girardin rolled out and found McKenzie open in the back of the end zone, and Goddard’s 2-point conversion rush made it 21-13 with 10:24 remaining.

“I know Treyvon has the jumps, and he can do it,” Girardin said. “He’s been reliable all season. … It was definitely a well-executed play.”

The Brunswick defense held on Cony’s next three drives, the last ending when Geyer couldn’t find Matt Wozniak with a fourth-and-7 pass from the Dragons 22.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Lippert said. “I feel awful for this team, particularly for our seniors.”

The game started ominously for the Rams. Cony appeared to get a 39-yard run by Ashton Cunningham to the Brunswick 20, but a holding penalty negated the play. Misfortune struck again one play later when Geyer’s screen pass was deflected into the air and was caught by Coombs, who had nothing but turf in front of him and went 33 yards for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Cony answered two drives later. Geyer completed three straight screen passes, then hit Reed Hopkins down the right sideline for 23 yards to the 1. Geyer ran in on the next play, cutting the deficit to 7-6 with 3:34 left in the first quarter.

Cony struck again on its first drive of the second quarter, going 61 yards in 13 plays. A pass interference call moved the ball to the Brunswick 16, and Geyer connected with a diving Matt Wozniak four plays later for a 4-yard touchdown reception and a 13-7 lead.

Brunswick, however, came out rejuvenated in the second half. The Dragons got a 25-yard kickoff return from Mitch Lienert and cashed in seven plays later on Goddard’s run.

