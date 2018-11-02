SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough High took the wraps off Jarett Flaker and also showcased quarterback Chase Cleary’s passing Friday night.

The result was a resounding 61-23 Class A South regional semifinal win against No. 3 Bonny Eagle for the second-seeded defending state champions in misty, mild conditions.

Flaker rolled up 256 yards of offense on 15 touches and scored four touchdowns, all in the first half, a higher workload than normal. Flaker rushed for 159 yards and three scores on 10 carries, with five catches for 97 yards and a score. Cleary rushed for three touchdowns and threw for three more, completing 8 of 12 passes for 155 yards.

“Chase’s progress throughout the season has been amazing,” said Flaker. “You see him today and he was lighting it up in the passing game. We haven’t passed a whole lot but today we kind of showcased him a little bit and he was amazing.”

Scarborough (7-1) led 49-7 at the half and will meet the winner of Saturday’s No. 4 Sanford at No. 1 Thornton Academy game.

Flaker raced 69 yards for his first score to make it 21-7 on the final play of the first quarter. That play immediately answered an impressive 42-yard score by Will Whyte of the Scots, who rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns.

Scarborough extended its lead to 28-7 on a Cleary 4-yard run and Zach Alofs PAT.

Bonny Eagle then failed to cover two consecutive kickoffs, leading to Flaker scoring runs of 4 and 16 yards, and a 42-7 Scarborough lead.

“The first one, our kicker (Alofs) just mis-hit and it it popped up. Sometimes you get a break,” said Scarborough Coach Lance Johnson. “We were alert and you’ve got to finish from there.”

Bonny Eagle turned the ball over four times. Each was turned into a touchdown drive by Scarborough.

Scarborough’s lone turnover came on its second play after a botched exchange between Cleary and Flaker, setting up the Scots on the Red Storm 23. The Scarborough defense held.

“That was huge by our defense. The defense is much improved over two weeks ago,” Johnson said, referring to a 48-35 win against Bonny Eagle.

Cleary’s touchdown passes were 44 yards to tight end Jared Quintiliani, who had gotten behind the defense and was in the clear off a play-action fake, 22 yards to Flaker right before the half and an 8-yarder in the second half to his older brother, Robert Cleary.

Bonny Eagle finished 5-4 after starting the season 5-0.

“We were trying to make plays, just a couple times where we didn’t come up with the football. Credit to Scarborough for putting pressure on us and being able to make plays, convert and score,” said Scots Coach Kevin Coooper.

