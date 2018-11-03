BATH — Going against the wind, North Yarmouth Academy took a 3-1 halftime lead.

With the wind, the NYA Panthers could not be caught. NYA beat the Central Aroostook Panthers, 4-1, in the Class D state girls’ soccer championship at McMann Field on Saturday.

Serena Mower recorded two goals and an assist as NYA won its first state title since 2007. It’s been quite a quick building program for coach Ricky Doyon, whose team was 2-12 last year.

NYA finished 14-3-1, Central Aroostook 16-1-1.

NYA jumped ahead 1-0, just 1:26 into the game. Mower sent in a high ball to the right corner, over the reach of keeper Olivia Blackstone.

Mower and fellow forward Natalie Farrell were constant threats. Midfielders Ryle McIntyre and Catherine Reid also gave NYA opportunities.

McIntyre showed her speed on NYA’s second goal. She flew down the right sideline, past her defender and scored on a tough angle, for a 2-0 lead, at 9:50.

Central Aroostook had some chances, but NYA’s defensive line, led by Elizabeth Goodrich, held.

At 23:13, Central Aroostook finally broke through, after a series of corner kicks and close calls. Kate Levesque scored from 15 yards out.

Central Aroostook might have tied it but NYA keeper Carly Downey stopped a point-blank header from Liberty Fulton.

NYA got back its two-goal cushion when Mower centered to Farrell, who buried it at 31:38.

In the second half, NYA controlled play. Mower made it 4-1 at 30:11, beating her defender on a 50-50 ball in the box, kicking it in as she fell down.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >