LONDON — A report says the Spice Girls are about to give fans what they really, really want: a reunion.
The Sun newspaper said Saturday the 1990s girl group is expected to announce a 2019 U.K. stadium tour on Monday but without original member Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham.
The lineup includes Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown and Geri “Ginger Spice” Horner.
– From news service reports
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Biddeford holds on to end Skowhegan's reign in Class A
-
Nation & World
Hate daylight saving time? Much of the world feels the same way
-
Nation & World
North Korea threatens to restart nuclear program
-
Varsity Maine
Girls' soccer: NYA wins its first state championship in 11 years
-
Local & State
High winds knock out power to thousands in southern and central Maine