Days after American gymnast Simone Biles concluded a historic performance at the world championships, the U.S. Olympic Committee announced Monday it will seek to banish the national organization that oversees her sport.

The drastic move involves the USOC filing a complaint to revoke USA Gymnastics’ status as a national governing body, initiating a potentially long adjudication process.

If the revocation is successful, an entirely new organization might have to be created to run American gymnastics.

ROAD RACING

NYC MARATHON: The New York City Marathon set a record for the most finishers of any marathon worldwide – 52,812.

Organizers said the total topped the mark of 51,394 from the 2016 NYC Marathon. The race through the city’s five boroughs Sunday was watched by more than 1 million spectators on a crisp fall day.

HOCKEY

U.S. WOMEN: The U.S., the reigning Olympic and world champion, will take on Sweden, Finland and the host Canadians in the Four Nations Cup starting Tuesday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Bob Corkum, the former UMaine player and former New York Islanders assistant, will be the head coach of the U.S. team for the first time.

TENNIS

MEN’S RANKINGS: Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 after a two-year absence and is assured of becoming the first man in the history of the ATP rankings to finish a season at the top spot after being outside the top 20 during that season.

That’s because the man he overtook, Rafael Nadal, is done for 2018. Nadal withdrew from the ATP Finals, citing an abdominal injury, and announced he was having arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

MAYWEATHER FIGHT: Floyd Mayweather is planning on fighting a Japanese kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa, on Dec. 31 in Saitama, Japan, north of Tokyo.

Mayweather is 50-0 in his boxing career but never has fought professionally under MMA rules, although he did have a lucrative victory against an MMA fighter, Conor McGregor, in a boxing match last year.

SKIING

COMPETITOR DIES: Gian Luca Barandun, a World Cup downhill skier from Switzerland, died Sunday in a paragliding accident. He was 24.

Barandun started in eight World Cup downhill races. He placed 15th in Switzerland’s signature race, the Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen, in January.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Huddersfield earned its first league win and moved off the bottom of the standings after beating visiting Fulham, 1-0.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah committed an own goal in the first half.

COPA LIBERTADORES: The two-legged final for the South American championship between Boca Juniors and River Plate, bitter Buenos Aires, Argentina, rivals, will be played without opposing fans.

– News service report

