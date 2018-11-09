BLUE HILL – Police in Maine say they have identified a body found in Blue Hill as a 37-year-old woman who went missing during the summer.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office used dental records to identify the body as Jessica Grindle of Blue Hill on Thursday night. Police say additional work is still needed to determine how Grindle died.
Grindle’s body was found by a deer hunter on Wednesday. Searches had taken place in the area since she was reported missing in early August.
-
Sports
Friday's NHL roundup: Maple Leafs rout struggling Devils, 6-1
-
Sports
Friday's NBA roundup: Embiid's big night lifts 76ers
-
College
Friday's Maine college roundup: St. Joe's falls short in men's basketball opener
-
Sports
Friday's Sports Digest: Mariners come back to beat Worcester in OT, 3-2
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Brunswick regains Class B North crown