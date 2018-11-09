BLUE HILL – Police in Maine say they have identified a body found in Blue Hill as a 37-year-old woman who went missing during the summer.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office used dental records to identify the body as Jessica Grindle of Blue Hill on Thursday night. Police say additional work is still needed to determine how Grindle died.

Grindle’s body was found by a deer hunter on Wednesday. Searches had taken place in the area since she was reported missing in early August.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: