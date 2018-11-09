METAIRIE, La. — Dez Bryant’s tenure with the Saints may have been short-lived.

In just his second practice with New Orleans, the newly acquired wide receiver indicated in social media posts Friday that he has had a significant setback.

The team’s injury report listed Bryant as questionable for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati with an ankle injury, but a person familiar with the situation said the team is still awaiting the results of a doctor’s examination.

Bryant has indicated on social media that the injury will be challenging to overcome, writing on his verified Twitter account, “Things was just starting to heat up for me … I won’t question the man upstairs … this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers.”

The 30-year-old signed with the Saints on Wednesday following a workout in New Orleans a day earlier .

Bryant spent his first eight NFL seasons with Dallas and in 2017 caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

BEARS: Khalil Mack has been out two weeks but practiced Friday to complete three straight days of full work. He is not listed on Chicago’s injury report and is expected to play Sunday against the Lions.

RAMS: The Los Angeles Rams canceled practice after a wildfire forced about 20 players and coaches to evacuate their homes.

TITANS: The NFL fined safety Kevin Byard $10,026 for celebrating his end-zone interception on the Cowboys’ star logo at midfield.

JAGUARS: Running back Leonard Fournette is good to go for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

Fournette practiced without any limitations or setbacks all week, prompting Coach Doug Marrone to declare him “completely healthy” for the first time since Week 4.

JETS: QB Sam Darnold was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Buffalo, making it highly unlikely he will serve as Josh McCown’s backup.

Share

< Previous

Next >