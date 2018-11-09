TORONTO — John Tavares scored his ninth goal of the season, Patrick Marleau had his 600th NHL assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Friday night.

Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown, Andreas Johnsson, Morgan Rielly and Tyler Ennis also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 38 saves. Toronto improved to 11-5-0 with its third straight victory.

Marleau was involved in Kadri’s goal, becoming the 88th NHL player to reach the 600-assist milestone. The only other active player with 600 assists is San Jose’s Joe Thornton with 1,032. Marleau scored on a late tip but the goal was waved off on review because of a high stick.

Travis Zajac scored for New Jersey. Playing the sixth game on a seven-game trip, the Devils have won just two of their last 10 games. They are 1-5 on the trip and have been outscored 29-15.

BLUES 4, SHARKS 0: Chad Johnson made 32 saves for his first shutout with St. Louis, helping the Blues beat visiting San Jose.

Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O’Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, and Alexander Steen scored. The Blues have won four of five games after winning just two of their first eight to start the season.

Johnson started just his third game of the season, but his second straight. He improved to 2-2-0 with first since November 2016 with the Calgary Flames.

RED WINGS 3, RANGERS 2: Dylan Larkin scored with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime, capping an impressive late comeback by host Detroit.

Andreas Athanasiou, who had tied the game with 2:02 remaining in the third period, backhanded a pass to Larkin, who redirected the puck past Henrik Lundqvist for his seventh goal of the season. The Rangers led 2-0 after two periods but had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Detroit has won 5 of 6 after winning just one of its first 10 games.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Neal Pionk scored 40 seconds apart during an extended New York power play late in the second period, but Justin Abdelkader began the Detroit rally with a goal early in the third.

BLUE JACKETS 2, CAPITALS 1: Columbus’ NHL-worst power play scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in a win at Washington.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in his return to the lineup and Anthony Duclair had his seventh goal of the season for Columbus, which has three power-play goals during its two-game winning streak. It entered the night 7 of 59 on the power play, an 11.9 percent conversion rate that was last among the league’s 31 teams.

Bobrovsky bailed his teammates out on a turnover-filled night that saw him face 34 shots. Fellow Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby did the same for the Capitals, stopping 34 of 36 shots.

