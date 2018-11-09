HOCKEY

Shawn St. Amant scored 29 seconds into overtime on assists from Scott Savage and Zach Tolkinen to lift the Maine Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Worcester Railers in an ECHL game Friday night at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Maine, which has won two straight, trailed 2-1 midway through the second period, but Alex Kile scored off assists from Dawson Leedahl and Ryan Culkin to tie the game at 12:27.

Terrence Wallin also scored for the Mariners.

Brandon Halverson finished with 30 saves for Maine.

The Mariners play the Railers again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena.

FOUR NATIONS CUP: Sydney Brodt, Melissa Samoskevich and Hannah Brandt scored in the first period and the U.S. women’s hockey team, coached by former UMaine player Bob Corkum, beat Sweden 5-1 to cruise into the title game at Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Paul Goydos birdied the par-5 18th for a 6-under 65 and a one-stroke lead in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix.

Scott McCarron was a stroke back after a 64. He birdied the final two holes.

PGA: Matt Kuchar escaped his only big mess with a 35-foot bogey putt on the 12th hole, and he rode eight birdies to a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead over PGA Tour rookie Cameron Champ going into the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sergio Garcia barely held onto his lead as Louis Oosthuizen’s second-round charge took him to within a shot at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City, South Africa.

Garcia’s 1-under 71 moved him to 9-under 135 overall, but his four-shot advantage from the first day disappeared as Oosthuizen (67) made an eagle and five birdies.

LPGA: Gaby Lopez shot a hole-in-one for a 6-under 66 on her 25th birthday and a one-stroke lead over Ariya Jutanugarn after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament at Hainan Island, China.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Joe Mauer is retiring after 15 major league seasons, six All-Star games, three Gold Glove awards, three batting titles and 2,123 career hits, all with his hometown Minnesota Twins.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points in three quarters as top-ranked Notre Dame opened its national title defense with a 103-58 victory over visiting Harvard.

• Asia Durr scored 24 points as No. 5 Louisville used another third-quarter burst to pull away and beat host Chattanooga 75-49

• Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Mississippi State spoiled Tina Thompson’s debut as Virginia’s coach with a 72-44 victory at Charlottesville, Virginia.

• Taylor Mikesell scored 18 points, Stephanie Jones had 17 and No. 9 Maryland beat visiting Coppin State 93-36.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley each scored 15 points, Nick Richards grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 2 Kentucky rallied in the second half to beat visiting Southern Illinois, 71-59.

• Grant Williams scored 31 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and showcased his newfound 3-point range as No. 6 Tennessee breezed to an 87-65 victory over visiting Louisiana-Lafayette.

• Cameron Johnson and freshman Nassir Little scored 21 points apiece, and No. 8 North Carolina routed host Elon 116-67.

