I am very concerned about the misleading rhetoric coming from the administration and our media about the Central American people walking toward the U.S. border. Many are fleeing starvation and violence.

Few Americans are aware of the role our government has played and continues to play in supporting the overthrow of leaders in these countries, e.g., the events of 2009 in Honduras.

The U.S. backed a coup that replaced a democratically elected president who sought to raise low wages and begin some basic land reform. Without land, people can’t grow food to feed their families.

The coup leaders opened the country to organized crime and drugs. The November 2017 election has continued this pattern of U.S. support for corrupt officials. The current president violates the Honduran constitution and has been militarizing society.

Is it any wonder that people are fleeing?

Sister Jackie Moreau

Sisters of Mercy Justice Committee

Portland

