KENNEBUNK – Just a half-mile to panoramic views of the open ocean, to Lords Point and both Mother’s Beach and Gooch’s Beach, here is a lovely, architect-designed home with great seaside cottage character, and all contemporary amenities.

The setting: a beautifully landscaped and hardscaped 1.85 acres, in a leafy, wonderfully private neighborhood. (You can’t really see the house next door, but it once belonged to former U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Edmund S. Muskie.)

Ideal for entertaining, this 11-room, 5,579-square-foot home seems to welcome you, with its north and east wings angled forward on either side of a dramatic central foyer that rises three levels and culminates in a cupola. Directly ahead, three steps down, is a two-story, octagonal great room, a walk-around balcony surrounding its upper perimeter. Below, the lofty room includes an elevated, wood-burning fireplace with a hearth for seating, next to built-ins to conceal the television and other gear when not in use.

Palladian windows look out over handsome stone walls and a wraparound patio with an outdoor kitchen and a firepit served by gas. A wet bar enhances the main level’s open-concept floor plan by facing into the gorgeous, gourmet’s kitchen, among whose Jenn-Air stainless appliances are wall ovens and a six-burner gas cooktop, with hood, in the nine-foot, quartz-topped island.

Note the cool backsplash, whose tile, wave-like, curls. This is in keeping with a design motif that recurs throughout the interior, from the graceful staircase to the beadboard vanity in a first-floor bath. Other main-level highlights include a cathedral-ceilinged sun room with grill and chimney; an elegant dining room, and a paneled study/office whose window bay has a seat.

Upstairs, the luxurious master suite has a bedroom with a fireplace; his-and-hers baths and walk-in closets; and a versatile bonus room (or fourth bedroom) perfect for yoga, etc. An entire wing to itself, if you like. On the other side of the balcony, a full bath serves two bedrooms, and another, large bonus room makes a great office or studio.

The location is a winner. From here, it’s an easy stroll on the sidewalk to the restaurants and shops of Dock Square in neighboring Kennebunkport. Equally close is historic Webhannet Golf Club (founded 1901) whose 18-hole course was designed by Skip Wogan. Also nearby is Edgcomb Tennis Club, which offers seven clay courts.

The home at 55 Boothby Road, Kennebunk, is listed for sale at $2,195,000 by Claudette Batignani of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Claudette at 207-604-7723, 207-468-2020, or at [email protected]

