KENNEBUNK – Here is a superb combination of traditional New England character, simple elegance, and contemporary ease-of-living, all in a sweetly private setting in one of southern Maine’s most desirable seacoast towns.

Built in 2013, the 1,664-square-foot home is a handsome barn replica, faithful to detail from the cupola to the vertical boards to the decorative red barn doors alongside the French doors that open to the patio and basket-style fire pit. The immaculate interior has inspired rustic touches, too, such as exposed beams, rake tines for hanging kitchen utensils, lightly “pickled” woodwork, birch-twig coat hooks, and barn-style doors on the laundry enclosure.

In the living room of the open-concept main level, the gas stove’s cast-iron reflects farmhouse flair, as do the vintage window frames repurposed as a mirror in the first-floor full bath, and the apron-front sink and the slightly rough-hewn open shelving in the lovely kitchen, whose black, textured surfaces contrast beautifully with the white of the appliances and of the built-ins, some of them beadboard. The adjacent dining area accommodates a long table and shares in the room’s brightness.

Up wide stairs, the second level provides three bedrooms, including the master; laundry; and a full bath with a soaking tub and both a hallway door and a private entrance to the master bedroom. One front bedroom has a cool, elevated nook. All bedrooms have generous closet space.

There’s plenty of land to add a garage, attached or detached, on the 0.66-acre, well-screened lot. The full basement supplies all the storage space one could want. Heat (forced hot water, via a high-efficiency wall-hung Baxi boiler) is multiple-zone. Amenities include a generator hookup with supporting electric panel.

Note, too, that the home is an income-producer with a superb rental history, and enjoys a location that is rewarding for residents, and immensely appealing to guests both short-term and long-term. This home is being sold fully furnished with the exception of some furnishings.

The restaurants and shops of Kennebunkport’s Dock Square are an easy sidewalk stroll away. Mother’s and Gooch’s fine beaches, and stunning views of the open ocean, are less than a mile down the road, just past Edgcomb Tennis Club and its seven clay courts.

Also nearby are a driving range; historic Webhannet Golf Club (founded 1901) whose 18-hole course was designed by Skip Wogan; and Snug Harbor Farm, a local-landmark nursery/landscaper known as a wonderful resource for gardeners.

The home at 73 Boothby Road, Kennebunk, is listed for sale at $659,000 by Becky Bassett and Grainne Archer of The Bassett Team at Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact the team at (207) 967-5481 or at [email protected]; [email protected]

