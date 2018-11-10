LONDON — It seems British fans can’t get enough of the soon-to-be reunited Spice Girls.
The “girl power” band that peaked in the 1990s has added two more shows to their planned reunion tour next summer after fans complained they couldn’t buy tickets.
The band Saturday added extra gigs in London and Manchester. The reunion tour will now begin at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 31.
– From news service reports
