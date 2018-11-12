The director of the Maine Republican Party called on Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap to reassign an employee involved in counting ballots as part of the nation’s first ranked-choice ballot tabulations in a congressional race.

Maine Republican Party executive director Jason Savage said Andrew Roth-Wells, a worker in Dunlap’s office, should not handle ballots cast in the 2nd Congressional District race because he “liked” tweets that showed support for Democrat Jared Golden. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin appeared to have a narrow, roughly 2,000-vote advantage over Golden after Election Day, but the race is subject to a ranked-choice tabulation because neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes.

“Highly partisan staff should not be handling ballots in this process. It’s simple,” Savage said in a press release issued Monday morning. “Someone who cheers for Jared Golden to be Maine’s next Congressman can not be put forward as an impartial participant.”

This is the second time in three days that either Republican officials or Poliquin’s campaign have raised questions about the ranked-choice voting tabulation process. Over the weekend, a Poliquin spokesman campaign raised concerns about unlocked ballot boxes and other ballot-handling issues as Dunlap’s office processes the ballots ahead of the ranked-choice tabulations expected later this week.

By raising the concerns, Republicans appear to be laying the groundwork for a potential legal challenge of the ranked-choice process if the run-off tabulations award the race to Golden, a former Marine who is a state lawmaker from Lewiston. But Dunlap retorted Sunday that all ballots were properly secured and criticized the Poliquin campaign for circulating unfounded allegations that could undermine confidence in the voting system.

“I feel like I should reach out to the campaign and say, ‘Let us do our work before you assume there is something nefarious happening,'” Dunlap said. “It could get people thinking there is something wrong . . . Rather than ask questions, they are going to the media. My entire stock in trade here is based not on the outcome of the election but on voter confidence. I am pretty frustrated by this.”

Dunlap’s office did not immediately respond to Savage’s request to remove Roth-Wells from the process.

But Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett, said Republicans continued to try and undermine state election law.

“The Secretary of State’s office is carrying out the ranked-choice voting process in a non-partisan manner and in accordance with the law that was twice-approved by Mainers at the ballot box,” Barlett said in a prepared statement. “Maine Republicans lost decisively on election night, and now they’re trying to employ the same scare tactics that they used before the primaries in June. Their attempts to sabotage ranked choice voting and sow fear and doubt didn’t work then, and they aren’t going to work now.”

Roth-Wells is an election coordinator at the Secretary of State’s office. He previously worked as a special assistant in the office of Attorney General Janet Mills – a Democrat who will become Maine’s next governor in January – as well as for Democrats in the Legislature. Roth-Wells has 329 followers on Twitter.

Dunlap also is a Democrat but his party affiliation has not been called into question in any of the numerous elections he has overseen since taking office in January of 2013.

On Monday morning, attorneys and other staffers for Poliquin’s and Golden’s campaigns were once again gathered in a state conference room in Augusta to monitor the ballot processing. Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn said staff still had approximately 180 ballot boxes left to open and process on Monday.

“I don’t have a sense that we can finish the scanning today,” Flynn said.

It’s a time-consuming and methodical process. Towns that scan ballots at the polling places on Election Day sent encrypted digital memory devices to Augusta so those files can be downloaded onto state computers. All of those files had been downloaded as of Monday morning. But ballots in towns that still hand-count election results, however, must be fed into a high-speed optical scanner.

Flynn said most of the remaining towns are small, with 500 or less voters. But all ballots must be loaded into the system before the Secretary of State’s Office can run the computer algorithm that calculates the ranked-choice vote.

Heading into the ranked-choice count, both Poliquin and Golden had received roughly 46 percent of the vote while the two independents in the race, Tiffany Bond and William Hoar, received about 8 percent combined. Poliquin, a two-term congressman from Oakland, had a roughly 2,000-vote lead over Golden, according to unofficial counts of the first-choice ballots.

Under the ranked-choice tabulations, all of the ballots cast for the last-place finishers will be redistributed to the candidates designated as the second choice on those ballots.

Maine voters approved ranked-choice voting in 2016. The law was later repealed by the state Legislature, but that decision was overturned by a citizens’ veto in 2017, restoring ranked-choice voting in certain elections. Only the statewide races for the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in Maine – as well as party primaries in June for governor and legislative contests – are tabulated using the ranked-choice system.

Maine is the first state in the nation to use ranked-choice voting. It allows voters to list candidates in order of preference in races with three or more candidates. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the ranked-choice process kicks in. A computer algorithm works from the bottom of the standings toward the top, reallocating votes for the eliminated candidates to those still in the running based on the rankings. The process continues until one candidate has more than 50 percent of the total votes.

The ranked-choice tabulations began last week. They resumed Monday with paper ballots from about 190 small towns left to scan. A final result is expected by midweek.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: