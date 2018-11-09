AUGUSTA — Though Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin will head into this weekend’s ranked-choice tabulations of 2nd Congressional District votes with a narrow lead, political insiders, an exit poll and even bettors suggest that lead could evaporate as the second and third choices of independent voters are added to the tallies of the two frontrunners.

If Poliquin, of Oakland, tops 50 percent of the vote in the second round of counting, he will begin a third term in Congress. Poliquin noted his first-round lead on Wednesday.

If Democratic challenger Jared Golden reaches that magic number, he would be the seventh Lewiston resident to hold the seat and the first since 1960.

It will likely be early next week before a winner is declared. Each candidate had roughly 46 percent of the votes heading into the second round of counting.

An exit poll conducted Tuesday by Fair Vote, professors at Colby College and the Bangor Daily News found nine of 10 people who voted for independents picked Golden before Poliquin as a second choice.

That’s more than enough to secure victory for Golden if it holds up.

It is unknown whether Poliquin or the Republican Party would challenge the results and ranked-choice voting if Poliquin loses.

John Brautigan, legal counsel for the League of Women Voters of Maine, said Friday that courts have shot down challenges to the ranked-choice voting system in other states and would likely do so here if Poliquin loses and opts to sue.

Brautigan said, too, that Poliquin might prefer to accept defeat. Filing suit, he said, “would look like a sore loser situation, frankly.”

The Republican Party may well decide that voters like the ranked-choice system and that in the long run, it is as likely to benefit Republicans as much as Democrats.

On Friday, state officials continued to collect ballots and computer memory cards in Augusta.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has said that high-speed tabulators will be able to count paper ballots from the 40 percent of precincts that use them at the rate of 300 sheets per minute.

“So keep your fingers out of the way,” he joked on Portland radio station WGAN.

Even so, it will take a few days to count all ballots collected statewide.

The delay caused by the ranked-choice tabulation might create another problem. State law allows candidates five business days from the election to ask for a recount – a deadline that could come before the results are known.

The race is being watched nationally, as the extent of the new Democratic majority in the U.S. House becomes clear as close races are decided.

One indication of how insiders are seeing Maine’s 2nd District race is the PredictIt political betting market, which on Friday gave Golden an 88 percent chance of emerging as the victor once all the ranked-choice selections are factored in by the Secretary of State’s Office.

For now, Poliquin will head into the counting room with about 290,000 first-round votes, about 2,000 more than Golden.

What gives the Democrats hope is that there are about 24,000 people whose top pick was one of the two independent candidates in the race. Under the ranked-choice system, voters had the option to rank the rest of the field on their ballots.

Some insiders predict that about 20,000 of those 24,000 voters ranked a second choice after their top picks of independents Tiffany Bond or Will Hoar.

If the numbers hold up, Golden needs to secure more than 55 percent of them for a victory; Poliquin needs more than 45 percent to retain his seat. Democrats, citing internal polls, say they may get as many as three more votes for each one added to Poliquin’s tally.

Bond and Hoar each said during the campaign they would rank each other and Golden ahead of Poliquin. The question is whether their supporters followed their leads.

