LOS ANGELES — When Jude Law met with J.K. Rowling about portraying the younger version of Albus Dumbledore, the two discussed how to rebuild the fan-favorite character from the “Harry Potter” films.

Law spent an afternoon jotting down notes from Rowling who talked to him about Dumbledore’s life before becoming the world’s most powerful wizard. The British actor walked away with a vote of confidence from the famed author, alleviating some pressure on him.

“When the boss says ‘I like you,’ it gives you a little bit of comfort,” Law said of Rowling, screenwriter of the “Harry Potter” prequel series that is based on her 2001 book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” “When the creator gives you the thumbs-up, it’s a blessing.”

Dumbledore was a Hogwarts headmaster in the “Potter” franchise commonly known for his silver hair, long beard and loose robe. He was played by Michael Gambon after inheriting the role from Richard Harris, who died in 2002.

Law’s youthful version enters in his mid-40s with short auburn hair and a three-piece suit in the sequel “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” which will be released Friday.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >