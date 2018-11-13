The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman from Naples were arrested Monday night and charged with drug trafficking after deputies searched their vehicle and found a weapon, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.
Jason R. Dailey, 36, and Taylor Bell, 26, were arrested around 5:44 p.m. after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on River Road in Naples, Detective Lt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Foss said Dailey was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs (Dilauded), and possession of more than 200 milligrams of fentanyl. Dailey was released from the Cumberland County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.
Bell faces charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, possession of more than 200 milligrams of Fentanyl and possession of a suspended driver’s license. Bell was being held at the Cumberland County Jail Tuesday evening on $2,500 cash bail.
-
Local & State
Ceremony will honor Saco boy whose battle with cancer inspired thousands
-
Politics
More Head Start support coming to southern Maine
-
Life & Culture
Chris Cornell tribute concert planned by former bandmates
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Searching for a reason for mass shootings is a futile exercise
-
Auto
Should one tip a mobile mechanic?