AUGUSTA — The Class D high school state football championship between Wells High and Foxcroft Academy has been moved to Saturday night because of the forecast for snow on Friday.
The game will still be played at the University of Maine in Orono, with a 7 p.m. start, according to the Maine Principals’ Association.
-
Local & State
Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen from sinking boat off Matinicus
-
Sports
UMaine QB Ferguson practices, expected to play Saturday vs. Elon
-
Local & State
Kittery man killed while on cross-country charity bike ride
-
Business
ImmuCell boosts revenue in third quarter
-
Nation & World
CNN, Trump administration in court to argue over reporter's White House access