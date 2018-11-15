More than a month before the official start of winter, Mainers will wake up Friday to the first major snowstorm of the season.

According to the National Weather Service office in Gray, most of southern and central Maine could see between 4-8 inches of snow.

“It’s one of those situations where the further inland you are, the drier the snow,” said Derek Schroeter, a weather service meteorologist. “But closer to coast, there will be more moisture and the snow will be denser.”

Precipitation was expected to move in across southern Maine by late Thursday evening and will continue though Friday morning, potentially causing problems for morning commuters. School cancellations or delays are possible.

“It’s looking like it’s going a be a pretty tough morning commute,” Schroeter said. “Some parts could see one inch per hour after midnight so we’re looking at several inches on the ground by (sunrise).”

A winter storm warning has been issued between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday for parts of the state.

The storm is likely to move out quickly by Friday evening and Saturday’s weather looks pleasant with temperatures warming into the 40s.

Average date of first snow is not an official statistic, but the weather service office in Gray has been keeping track informally and counts Nov. 25 as the average date for southern Maine. Still, it’s not uncommon for snow to fall well before that.

Schroeter said Portland has seen at least 20 inches before December many times before but not since 1997. He said the average snowfall for all of November in Portland is 3.3 inches. That’s likely to be eclipsed easily.

In 2011, a little more than 5 inches of snow fell on Portland — some towns saw more than foot — in a pre-Halloween storm.

Some pockets of northern and western Maine saw measurable snow late last month, but much of the state has been spared.

This story will be updated.

