The tree that signals the start of the 2018 holiday season in Portland arrived in Monument Square on Thursday morning.
The 40-foot blue spruce was erected in Monument Square with the help of the forestry section of Portland’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department, crews and equipment from Keeley Crane Services and Shaw Brothers Construction; and Portland police and Portland parking control.
