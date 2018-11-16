BANGOR — Bangor police on Friday arrested a transient sought in connection with the homicide of a man who formerly lived in Rockland and Waldoboro.
Donald Galleck, 29, of Bangor and Michigan, was taken into custody by officers from the Bangor Police Department, according to a news release from Bangor police Detective Lt. Tim Cotton.
Galleck was arrested on Fifth Street in Bangor at about 11 a.m. Galleck was sought in connection with the death of 40-year-old Jason Moody.
Moody had attended Rockland District High School. He was a member of the band Seize the Vatican.
Moody was unresponsive when found at the intersection of Cumberland and Center streets on Sunday following a fight. He died two days later at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Police said they’d release more information later Friday.
-
Nation & World
Trump says he's finished writing answers to questions from Mueller
-
Sports
Friday's NHL roundup: Sabres top Jets in shootout for fourth straight win
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose 1-0 to Stars in OT
-
Sports
Friday's NBA roundup: Pacers collect win over Heat
-
College
Friday's college roundup: UMaine loses on late goal in men's hockey