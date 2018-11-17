WILMINGTON, Del. — Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new four-legged family member.

The Delaware Humane Association said Saturday that Biden and his wife, Jill, have adopted a 10-month-old German shepherd named Major.

Director of Animal Care Kerry Bruni said the Bidens had been providing foster care for the dog in their home for several months and were ready to make the adoption official.

