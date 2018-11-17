WILMINGTON, Del. — Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new four-legged family member.
The Delaware Humane Association said Saturday that Biden and his wife, Jill, have adopted a 10-month-old German shepherd named Major.
Director of Animal Care Kerry Bruni said the Bidens had been providing foster care for the dog in their home for several months and were ready to make the adoption official.
-
News
'Luminous Arbor' lights up Woodfords Corner
-
College
Saturday's college football: Notre Dame answers Syracuse challenge
-
Cops & Courts
Man surrenders after standoff with police in Rockland
-
College
Saturday's Maine college roundup: N.C. State starts fast, beats UMaine men's basketball
-
Local & State
Crafters meet early holiday shoppers at event to repair Vassalboro mill