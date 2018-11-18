A Sabattus man who was wounded Saturday in a Topsham hunting accident was listed in fair condition Sunday afternoon at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Joshua Stark, 25, was wounded when his girlfriend slipped on ice and her shotgun discharged while they were out hunting in Topsham, the Maine Warden Service said.

Cpl. John MacDonald said Stark received a gunshot wound to the hip about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Stark was walking along a power line with three others off Cathance Road to begin hunting when his girlfriend, Sasha Leslie, 21, of Sabattus, slipped and fell on ice, discharging her shotgun, MacDonald said.

Leslie was walking behind Stark along with two men in their 20s. MacDonald said no one else was hurt.

Game wardens continue to investigate the shooting.

