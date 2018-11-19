KENNEBUNK — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding whoever stole the wooden statue of a native American man from a Kennebunk business.
The thieves stole the antique from the Main Street Barber Shop at 76 Main St. in Kennebunk sometime between closing Thursday and opening Friday, Kennebunk police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Borst at 604-1319 or at [email protected]
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can use the police tip line at 985-6121, ext. 1622.
