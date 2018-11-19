PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 19 of his 33 points after halftime and added 17 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 119-114 on Monday night.

Ben Simmons added 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Philadelphia, which won its third straight while improving to 9-0 at home, remaining the only team in the league unbeaten at home. The 76ers play five of their next six in Philadelphia.

Devin Booker had 37 points and eight assists for the Suns, who started a four-game road trip with their sixth loss in seven games. Phoenix, which fell to 3-13 overall and 0-7 on the road, has the worst record in the West and is one of the three winless road teams in the NBA.

Strong first-half shooting helped Phoenix to a surprising 62-57 halftime lead. The 76ers took control in the third, going up for good on Embiid’s three-point play 3:45 into the quarter. They ended the period ahead 92-86 and led by as many as 12 early in the fourth on J.J. Redick’s runner.

PISTONS 113, CAVALIERS 102: Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Detroit won at home.

Blake Griffin added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points. The Pistons led 66-46 at halftime and the game was never close after that. The Cavaliers are now an NBA-worst 2-13 heading into their reunion with LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers play at Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Drummond scored 13 points in the first quarter. The Pistons shot 74 percent from the field in that period and led 38-27.

Detroit scored the first 11 points of the second, and Bullock’s 3-pointer in the final seconds made it a 20-point advantage at the half.

PACERS 121, JAZZ 94: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Domantas Sabonis nearly had a triple-double and host Indiana beat Utah.

BUCKS 104, NUGGETS 98: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Eric Bledsoe added 22, including two late 3-pointers, as host Milwaukee overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit to down Denver.

PELICANS 140, SPURS 126: Anthony Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Julius Randle added 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 25 minutes, and New Orleans captured its third straight by defeating San Antonio in New Orleans.

GRIZZLIES 98, MAVERICKS 88: Mike Conley scored 28 points, Marc Gasol had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Memphis broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to win at home.

CLIPPERS 127, HAWKS 119: Montrezl Harrell had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Lou Williams added 16 points and a season-high 11 assists, and Los Angeles rallied in Atlanta to win its fifth straight game.

NOTES

NETS: Brooklyn forward Caris LeVert felt the pain in his right foot and thought it was just a sprain.

That is, until he looked down.

A week removed from dislocating his right foot – a grotesque injury that looked so much worse than what it actually was – LeVert spoke Monday about what happened.

“The pain level felt like a regular sprain and I knew I kind of fell on the side of my ankle,” LeVert said, talking to reporters at the Nets’ facility in Brooklyn, New York. “And obviously when I looked at it, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s messed up.'”

