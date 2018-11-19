TORONTO — Zach Hyman scored two goals in a four-minute span late in third period Monday night and the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hyman’s second goal of the season came with 4:22 left when he redirected a shot from the point by Morgan Rielly. Hyman added an empty-netter with 1:01 left.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Ennis also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 37 saves. Mitch Marner and Ron Hainsey each had two assists.

The Leafs were coming off a three-game California sweep. Toronto has a league-best 9-1 record on the road. The Leafs improved to 6-5 at home.

Cam Atkinson and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist for Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 stops.

RANGERS 2, STARS 1: Filip Chytil scored the tie-breaking goal 4:32 into the third period to rally New York at home.

Jimmy Vesey also scored and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 16 shots to help the Rangers win their sixth straight at home. New York also has won eight of its last 10 overall (8-1-1). Chytil, the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, scored for the fourth straight game to become the first teenager in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

Tyler Seguin scored early in the second period to give Dallas the lead. Ben Bishop made 12 saves before leaving after two periods due to a lower-body injury. Anton Khudobin stopped 9 of 10 shots in the third.

The Stars snapped a two-game win streak and fell to 3-3-2 in their last eight.

SABRES 5, PENGUINS 4: Jake Eichel’s shot squirted past Casey DeSmith 45 seconds into overtime as Buffalo rallied at Pittsburgh.

The Sabres won their sixth straight by overcoming a three-goal deficit. Casey Mittelstadt tied it with just over nine minutes to go in regulation and Eichel won it with a shot from the right circle that found its way by DeSmith.

Tage Thompson, Zach Bogosian and Casey Nelson also scored for Buffalo, which has won six straight for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Carter Hutton withstood an early flurry from Pittsburgh and finished with 36 saves.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, his first points with Pittsburgh since being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles last week. Phil Kessel picked up his 10th for the Penguins, and Jake Guentzel and Derick Brassard also scored.

PANTHERS 7, SENATORS 5: Mike Hoffman scored and extended his point streak to 16 games in his return to Ottawa after being traded to Florida.

Troy Brouwer, Aleksander Barkov, Jared McCann, Evgenii Dadonov, Micheal Haley and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida.

Juho Lammikko picked up four assists. James Reimer stopped 33 shots and the Panthers beat the Senators for the second time in eight days.

Matt Duchene had a pair of goals for the Senators. Drake Batherson, Zack Smith and Brady Tkachuk also scored.

Craig Anderson allowed six goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Mike McKenna. McKenna gave up one goal on nine shots.

The first period was cut short due to a medical emergency in the stands. The remaining time was played at the start of the second.

