The 107th annual Portland-Deering Thanksgiving Day football game will be back at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Maybe.

The game was supposed to be played at Deering’s Memorial Field this year. But city and school officials determined Monday that trying to remove the five inches of snow – with more snow likely on the way – could damage Memorial Field’s new artificial surface, installed this fall at a cost of $722,000 including some site improvements.

“What we have confirmed right now is that Memorial Field is not playable,” said Deering Athletic Director Melanie Craig. “The option now is it will go back to Fitzpatrick. We’re waiting to see what goes on overnight and (Tuesday).”

The game, normally played at Fitzpatrick, had been moved to Deering in an effort to increase excitement and interest in a game that has been an exhibition since 1967.

Attendance has dipped markedly in recent years. As recently as 2003, the game drew a reported 6,000 fans but just 500 came in 2015 and 1,000 in 2016, prompting discussion about whether the exhibition game still has value.

Fitzpatrick’s field, stands and walkways were cleared of snow to accommodate Saturday’s state high school championships.

A final decision on whether to play the game will probably come Tuesday, Craig said. The National Weather Service is predicting 3 to 5 inches of new snow Tuesday, followed by a bitter cold front that will produce 15 mph winds and temperatures peaking in the low 20s on Thanksgiving Day.

The City of Portland is responsible for field maintenance. Craig said clearing the field comes with “a significant price tag.”

The game was canceled in 1920 because of bad weather. Craig said local legend has it that the 1971 game probably would have been called off, but when Portland High officials tried to call Deering, the phone lines were down. Both teams showed up and the game was played.

“As of right now, the game is on, it’s slated for Fitzy, and we’re keeping an eye on the weather so we can make the best decision,” Craig said.

