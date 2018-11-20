LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is day to day with a right shoulder injury as the team prepares for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Bears Coach Matt Nagy said the injury prevented Trubisky from practicing Tuesday, and the team does not have a practice on Wednesday. The injury is not considered serious, but it could keep him out of the Lions game.

The Bears did not announce the injury Monday until an injury report came out after a news conference.

Trubisky was injured on a fourth-quarter play on Sunday night against Minnesota while sliding. Trubisky was hit on the left shoulder by Vikings safety Harrison Smith, and came to a stop with his weight on his right shoulder.

PATRIOTS: Dwayne Allen did not practice on Tuesday, and running back Rex Burkhead was a late arrival after he and his wife, Danielle, welcomed in their first child, a baby boy named Jett, over the weekend.

Burkhead, who’s been practicing after a stint on the injured reserve, is reportedly close to returning to the Patriots

Allen, a backup tight end, also missed last week’s practices with a knee injury. The Patriots are already thin at tight end with Rob Gronkowski, who’s missed three four games, and Jacob Hollister also ailing.

DOLPHINS: Miami plans to start quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the first time in six games Sunday at Indianapolis.

Tannehill threw at practice Tuesday for the first time since mid-October as he recovered from an injury to his throwing shoulder.

BRONCOS: Denver waived the 14-year veteran cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, 35.

CHIEFS: Coach Andy Reid said that NFL tampering rules prohibit him from contacting Alex Smith, the Washington quarterback whose season ended with a gruesome injury on Sunday.

“Help me out here,” said Reid to reporters about Smith, who played five seasons for Reid in Kansas City. “My prayers are with him for sure. I think the world of that guy.”

Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula against Houston.

