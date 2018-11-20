ARLINGTON, Texas — Adrian Beltre had a sometimes-imposing stare and plenty of quirky habits. He also had a genuine love for the game, and a lot of fun in a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

After 21 big league seasons in which Beltre hit 477 home runs and became the first player from the Dominican Republic to have 3,000 hits, the slick-fielding third baseman for the Texas Rangers retired Tuesday at age 39.

“After careful consideration and many sleepless nights, I have made the decision to retire from what I’ve been doing my whole life, which is playing baseball, the game I love,” Beltre said in a statement. “I have thought about it a lot and although I appreciate all the opportunities and everything that baseball has given me, it’s time to call it a career.”

Beltre, who will be eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot in five years, was a .286 hitter with 1,707 RBI in 2,933 career games. His 3,166 hits rank 16th on the career list, with his homers total 30th and RBI 24th. He played 2,759 games at third base – only Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson had more.

Beltre played one season with the Red Sox, 2010.

RED SOX: The Red Sox acquired right-hander Colten Brewer from the Padres for minor-league infielder Esteban Quiroz, who played 24 games last season for the Portland Sea Dogs.

• Infielder Michael Chavis and pitchers Travis Lakins, Darwinzon Hernandez, Josh Taylor and Denyi Reyes were added to the 40-man roster.

Boston also removed two pitchers off the roster, outrighting Austin Maddox to Pawtucket and releasing William Cuevas to allow him to sign with the KT Wiz in Korea.

• The Red Sox agreed to a minor-league deal with right-handed pitcher Domingo Tapia, 27, who has never appeared in the majors. He spent 2018 in the Reds’ organization, posting a 3.60 ERA 65 innings (with 63 coming at Triple-A).

COMEBACK PLAYERS: Boston pitcher David Price won the AL Comeback Player of the Year award and Atlanta reliever Jonny Venters earned the NL honor.

RANGERS: Catcher Jeff Mathis and the Rangers finalized a $6.25 million, two-year contract.

MARINERS: The Mariners hired veteran coach Perry Hill as their new first base and infield coach after Scott Brosius decided not to return to the coaching staff in 2019.

METS: Pitcher Jenrry Mejia was released by the Mets after serving three drug suspensions.

The 29-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic was told in July by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred that he could return to the big leagues in 2019.

Mejia was suspended for life on Feb. 12, 2016, after his third positive test for a banned steroid.

The drug agreement allowed him to apply a year later for reinstatement that would be effective a minimum of two years after the ban started, with the decision at the commissioner’s discretion.

