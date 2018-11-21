Kennebec County Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy has ordered Gov. Paul LePage’s administration to move forward with a voter-approved expansion of MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid system.

Murphy’s order, issued on Wednesday, details seven specific steps the Maine Department of Health and Human Services must do to comply with the expansion law, which extends health care coverage to as many as 80,000 low-income Mainers. The law was approved by voters in 2016 but has been stalled by LePage over funding, and tied up in legal proceedings since then.

Murphy’s order is also retroactive to July 2, 2018, and it requires DHHS to file an amendment to paperwork already submitted to the federal government stating that there are no legal or constitutional grounds for delaying the expansion. In the paperwork previously filed by DHHS, in a process known as a state plan amendment, the state urged the federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to reject the state’s application.

Murphy’s order directs acting DHHS Commissioner Bethany Hamm to “… amend the eligibility SPA it submitted to the federal government on September 4, 2018 to reflect an effective date of the Expansion Act to be January 3, 2018; the effective date requiring coverage to be July 2, 2018; and to inform CMS that no constitutional or statutory impediment exists which prevents the Commissioner from using existing appropriations to implement the Expansion Act. The Commissioner must further take all necessary steps to ensure that approval of the SPA is retroactive to July 2, 2018.”

The order gives DHHS until Dec. 5 to comply.

A request for comment from LePage’s office was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

