GOLF

Golf used to have a prominent place on the Thanksgiving weekend calendar with The Skins Game. That made-for-TV event ended in 2008 but Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will have their own high-stakes showdown Friday.

After years of discussion, the two will compete in “The Match” at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, a $9 million winner-take-all event that will air on pay-per-view.

Many wondered if Woods vs. Mickelson was a thing of the past.

The two have combined for 123 PGA Tour victories and 19 majors but had struggled in recent years. Talk of a match was revived earlier this year when Mickelson won in Mexico and Woods started to be competitive again before winning at The Tour Championship in September.

Mickelson said the original premise was both partnering up with some of the sport’s younger stars, but television executives and fans have always wanted to see the two go head to head.

“To have the opportunity to go head to head and to win is just … it’s great to win the 9 million. I just don’t want to lose to him and give him the satisfaction, because the bragging rights are what’s going to be even worse than the money,” Mickelson said during a press conference Tuesday.

Both were part of the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup but have not competed since then.

LPGA: Golf Australia says the 2019 Vic Open, which features men and women playing simultaneously, will be co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour.

The men’s portion of the tournament had already been announced as a European Tour event next year.

Golf Australia said Wednesday the Vic Open will be held at 13th Beach Golf Links west of Melbourne from Feb. 7-10.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Dakarai Tucker scored 24 points, Bruno Caboclo added 22 with nine rebounds and the Rio Grande Vipers (5-3) held on for a 94-91 win over the Maine Red Claws (2-5) at Edinburg, Texas.

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting to lead the Red Claws. PJ Dozier and Walter Lemon Jr. each added 19 points.

SOCCER

FIFA: The credibility of FIFA’s reshaped ethics committee took a hit after a leading judge was arrested on suspicion of corruption in Malaysia and later removed as deputy chairman.

Sundra Rajoo has been taken off cases while under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for financial wrongdoing in his job leading an arbitration service.

PERU: A Peruvian prosecutor has requested the arrest of the president of the country’s soccer federation in a case that links him to two murders.

Prosecutor Juan Carrasco says Edwin Oviedo is the head of a criminal organization and ordered the killings of two sugar industry union leaders, one in 2012 and the other in 2015.

Carrasco says Oviedo is a flight risk because of alleged connections with another criminal organization made up of judges, prosecutors and business leaders.

