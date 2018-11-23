PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Patriots (7-3) at Jets (3-7), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 91/2

Outlook: All three Pats losses have been on road, and Tom Brady (already nursing a knee injury) is a 6-4 in past 10 games at Jets. Bill Belichick rarely loses consecutive games, and Pats are aching to get rid of the taste of that aberrant blowout loss Titans. Off a bye, Patriots roll like we’re used to.

Prediction: Patriots 31-13

GAME OF THE WEEK

Packers (4-5-1) at Vikings (5-4-1), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Vikings by 31/2

Outlook: This is potentially great game between NFC North powers trying to be relevant in playoff chase. I give Green Bay the upset shot because of Aaron Rodgers. But the Packers have lost seven straight road games. And the Vikings are 4-1-1 in past six series meetings, and on a 9-2 run at home overall. But I still like it inside the line.

Prediction: Vikings 27-24

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Jaguars (3-7) at Bills (3-7), 1 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Jaguars by 3

Outlook: Jacksonville has lost six in a row. Buffalo, coming off a bye, gets QB Josh Allen back from an elbow injury. Two struggling offenses and sometimes good defenses sank the over/under to 37, and even that feels high.

Prediction: Bills 17-16

OTHER GAMES

n At Colts (5-5, -71/2) over Dolphins (5-5), 30-23: Andrew Luck is playing great and Miami’s notorious tendency to wither on the road make this a clear pick. Ryan Tannehill coming back from injury, and his team on the unsteady road, leaves Miami with much to prove here.

n At Bengals (5-5, -3) over Browns (3-6-1), 24-20: Cleveland is bad as usual. Cincy is hanging by thread at edge of playoff hope. A.J. Green is back from injury, which swings the pick to Cincy.

n At Eagles (4-6, -51/2) over Giants (3-7), 20-17: I like the fizzling defending Super Bowl champs at home here, but am hunching the Giants keep it inside betting line.

n At Buccaneers (3-7, -31/2) over 49ers (2-8), 31-27: Jameis Winston is starting for Tampa. Is that a good thing? Will it be Good Nick (Mullens) or Bad Nick for the Niners, now 0-5 on road.

n At Panthers (6-4, -31/2) over Seahawks (5-5), 24-23: The Panthers have won 10 in a row including 5-0 this year, but I’ll hedge by taking Seattle against the line with that extra half-point.

n At Ravens (5-5, -11) over Raiders (2-8), 19-10: Joe Flacco (shoulder) remains iffy, so it may be Lamar Jackson again. No matter. Not at home against this opponent. But a line of 11 is a ton to get in what I peg as a low-scoring game.

n At Chargers (7-3, -13) over Cardinals (2-8), 27-13: Look for a big rebound by Philip Rivers and crew after last week’s hiccup. Arizona’s offense is very close to terrible and the team is 5-25 straight-up in past 30 vs. teams with winning records.

n Steelers (7-2-1, -3) over At Broncos (4-6), 27-17: Denver tempts as a home ‘dog, coming off a nice win at the Chargers and on a 7-2 run at home vs. Pittsburgh. I’d hesitate on that temptation, though. Big Ben should enjoy himself against a middling Broncos defense.

n At Texans (7-3, -6) over Titans (5-5), 31-17: The Texans are on 5-0 run at home in this division series. ESPN’s Monday night ratings are hoping Tennessee packed the team that beat Patriots 34-10 for the trip. Don’t count on it.

Last week: 7-6 overall, 5-7-1 vs. spread

Season: 109-50-2, 9-66-6

By Greg Cote, Miami Herald

