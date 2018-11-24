DETROIT — A historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin has been sold.

The Detroit News reports that, according to public records, the 5,600-square-foot brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club fetched $300,000 in a sale last month. It was built in 1927. The newspaper reports Franklin bought the home in 1993, but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August at age 76.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >