Two high school runners from Maine qualified for national cross country championships Saturday.

Mt. Ararat junior Lisandro Berry-Gaviria of Bowdoinham placed third at the Nike Cross Northeast Regional on Saturday afternoon at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls, New York, while Falmouth sophomore Sofie Matson placed eighth in the Foot Locker Northeast Regional on Saturday morning at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

Berry-Gaviria was one of five runners from the Northeast to qualify for the Nike Cross Nationals scheduled, for Dec. 1 in Portland, Oregon. His time for the hilly 5-kilometer course was 16 minutes, 10 seconds, unofficially.

Ryan Oosting, a senior from Arlington, Massachusetts, won the race in 15:50.

Matson was one of 10 runners from the Northeast to qualify for the Foot Locker Nationals, scheduled for Dec. 8 in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Her unofficial time Saturday was 18:11. Sydney Masciarelli, a sophomore from Connecticut, won the 5K race in 17:13.

“I had a pretty slow start and had to do a lot of moving up for the first mile,” said Matson, who didn’t break into the top 10 until a mile into the race. “I wasn’t feeling super great but it went better than I thought it would.”

Cape Elizabeth sophomore Lila Gaudrault finished 26th at the FLNE race, at 19:08. Gorham junior Kate Tugman was 67th in 19:56.

