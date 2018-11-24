Ty Ronning recorded a hat trick, Vince Pedrie scored the go-ahead goal with 4:02 remaining, and the Maine Mariners rallied to a 6-4 victory Saturday night over the Manchester Monarchs at Cross Insurance Arena — their sixth win in seven games.

The Mariners were down 4-1 after Michael Doherty scored for Manchester 3:58 into the third, but a goal by Michael McNicholas started Maine’s rally less than three minutes later. Ronning scored consecutive goals, tying the game on a short-handed goal with 7:46 left, then followed up Pedrie’s tiebreaker with an empty-netter with 46 seconds left.

HIGH SCHOOLS



GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Courtney Brochu scored the go-ahead goal 5:52 into the second period and Scarborough rallied to a 4-3 win over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in an opener at Troubh Arena in Portland.

Sophia Venditti scored twice for Cape Elizabeth.

GOLF

WORLD CUP: Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry had a mid-round stretch of 5-under-par in four holes for a 9-under 63 to give Belgium a five-stroke lead after three rounds at Melbourne, Australia. Belgium had a three-round total of 19-under 197.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Aaron Rai shot a 2-under 68 in the third round to extend his lead from four to six strokes at the Hong Kong Open.

The Englishman was on 16-under 194. Matthew Fitzpatrick (68) and 2017 Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood (66) were at 10 under.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert kept French hopes alive in the final with a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in doubles at Lille France. Croatia now leads France, 2-1.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Five-time champion Lewis Hamilton won the pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

