Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle senior: Beaumier finished fifth in Class A (19:05.87) and was sixth in the South regional. She placed third at the Festival of Champions (18:45.94) and fifth at the Southern Maine Classic.

Kahryn Cullenberg, Mt. Blue junior: Cullenberg was sixth at the Class A state meet (19:08.49) and second in the North regional. She also finished second at the KVAC championships.

Lila Gaudrault, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Gaudrault was the Class B champion (18:42.82) and also won the South regional and WMC championship. She was the third Maine runner and 22nd overall at the New England championships.

Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle freshman: Hesler was fourth in Class A (19:02.97), leading her team to the title. She finished eighth at the South regional and was fourth at the Southern Maine Classic.

Lily Horne, Freeport senior: Horne finished second in both the Class B state meet (19:19.16) and the South regional, and was third in the Southern Maine Classic. She placed 48th at the New England championships, eighth among Maine runners.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth sophomore: Matson won the Class A title for the second year (18:33.51), as well as the South regional. She also won the Festival of Champions (18:21.52) and Southern Maine Classic (18:15.53, the fastest time in Maine this year) and placed third at the New Englands (18:49.10).

Iris Kitchen, Gorham junior: Kitchen was seventh in Class A (19:16.36), fourth in the South regional and 44th at the New England meet – sixth among Maine runners.

Olivia Reynolds, Maine Coast Waldorf sophomore: Reynolds won the Class C title (19:05.87) as well as the South regional. She finished fifth in the Festival of Champions (18:47.60) and was fourth among Maine runners at the New Englands – 24th overall.

Jillian Richardson, Edward Little senior: Richardson finished third in Class A (18:56.49), and won the North regional and KVAC championship. She was second at the Festival of Champions (18:29.87) and second among Maine runners – 15th overall – at the New Englands.

Kate Tugman, Gorham junior: Tugman finished second at the Class A state meet (18:49.24), South regional and Southern Maine Classic, where she ran a season-best time of 18:17.99.

Coach of the Year

Mike Burleson, Bonny Eagle: In his first year as head coach, Burleson led the Scots to the Class A title with four runners in the top 20. Bonny Eagle was the top Maine team (13th overall) at the New Englands.

– Deirdre Fleming

