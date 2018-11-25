Armed criminals robbing, raping and murdering innocent people are enemies of the United States.
The National Rifle Association fights efforts like universal background checks that would prevent some of these enemies from getting guns.
The U.S. Constitution provides that persons giving aid and comfort to the enemy are guilty of treason.
Jim Moore
Brunswick
