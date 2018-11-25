DENVER — Nose tackle Shelby Harris picked off Ben Roethlisberger’s short pass to Antonio Brown in the end zone with 1:03 remaining to seal Denver’s 24-17 win Sunday over Pittsburgh, snapping the Steelers’ six-game winning streak.

The Broncos (5-6) used four takeaways to counter 529 yards for Pittsburgh – including a 97-yard touchdown toss from Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Roethlisberger was 41 of 56 for 462 yards, but he was intercepted twice and the Steelers (7-3-1) lost two fumbles in losing for the first time since September.

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 110 yards and the winning touchdown on just 14 carries for Denver, which also ended the Chargers’ six-game winning streak last week and would have snapped Houston’s five-game streak if not for a missed field goal as time expired.

COLTS 27, DOLPHINS 24: Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes, Adam Vinatieri kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired and Indianapolis (6-5) beat visiting Miami (5-6) for its fifth consecutive victory.

Indianapolis erased a 10-point deficit in the final eight minutes. It’s the longest winning streak for the Colts since 2014.

The Dolphins picked off Luck twice, recovered a fumble and partially blocked a punt on their way to a 24-14 lead. But it wasn’t enough to derail Luck, who was 30 of 37 for 343 yards.

SEAHAWKS 30, PANTHERS 27: Russell Wilson threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, and Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift Seattle (6-5) to a come-from-behind victory at Carolina (6-5).

After Carolina’s Graham Gano missed a 52-yard field goal with 1:40 left, Wilson moved around in the pocket until finding Tyler Lockett downfield for a 43-yard completion, setting up the winning kick.

Seattle spoiled a record-setting performance by Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, who had a franchise-record 237 yards from scrimmage. He had 17 carries for 125 yards and 11 catches for 112 yards, becoming the first Carolina player to surpass 100 yards in both receiving and rushing in the same game.

BROWNS 35, BENGALS 20: Baker Mayfield threw a career-high four touchdown passes in another growing-up-fast performance, and Cleveland (4-6-1) ended one of the NFL’s longest streaks of road futility with a victory over Cincinnati (5-6), which lost quarterback Andy Dalton to a thumb injury.

Cleveland got its first road win since 2015, emphatically snapping a streak of 25 straight road losses that was one shy of the Lions’ NFL record.

CHARGERS 45, CARDINALS 10: Philip Rivers tied the NFL record for consecutive completions and set marks for the most to start a game and the highest percentage in a game as Los Angeles (8-3) rolled over visiting Arizona (2-9).

Rivers completed his first 25 passes and was 28 of 29 for 259 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters. It was also his 11th straight game with multiple TD passes.

Mike Williams and Melvin Gordon each had two touchdowns for the Chargers, but Gordon suffered a knee injury in the third quarter.

RAVENS 34, RAIDERS 17: Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for a touchdown and threw for a score, Terrell Suggs returned a fumble 43 yards for a TD and Baltimore (6-5) ran past visiting Oakland (2-9).

Cyrus Jones returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown to help the Ravens win a second straight game for the first time since September.

Gus Edwards rushed for 118 yards as part of an effective ground game that enabled Jackson to pass just enough to keep the Raiders off guard – and off the field. Jackson ran 11 times for 71 yards and was 14 of 25 for 178 yards and two interceptions.

BILLS 24, JAGUARS 21: Josh Allen scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Buffalo (4-7) won at home in a game marred by a fight that led to the ejections of Jacksonville (3-8) running back Leonard Fournette and Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Fournette scored twice and finished with 95 yards on 18 carries before he was thrown out with 2:57 left in the third quarter. The Jaguars have lost seven in a row.

BUCCANEERS 27, 49ERS 9: Jameis Winston threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns to help Tampa Bay (4-7) win at home and snap a four-game losing streak.

Winston, benched last month after turning the ball over 11 times in 14 quarters, completed 29 of 38 passes without an interception. He tossed scoring passes of 6 yards to Cameron Brate and 28 yards to Adam Humphries.

Tampa Bay had four sacks and forced a turnover on defense for the first time in eight games, with Ryan Smith and Isaiah Johnson coming up with interceptions.

Matt Breida rushed for 106 yards for the 49ers (2-9).

