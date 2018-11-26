EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Things are back to normal for the New York Giants.

They lost a tough game to the Philadelphia Eagles after building an early 12-point lead. And Odell Beckham Jr., who had spoken of running the table and making the playoffs for weeks, got frustrated after the setback and questioned Coach Pat Shurmur’s play- calling against a banged-up secondary.

It ended with Shurmur fending off questions Monday about his decisions: his limited use of halfback Saquon Barkley in the second half; Eli Manning’s status as the starting quarterback; and his refusal to rebuke Beckham, saying Beckham was venting after an emotional last-minute 25-22 loss.

It was what could be expected with the Giants (3-8) heading into the final five weeks of the season with one of the worst records in the NFL and virtually no hope of getting to the playoffs. They are frustrated after winning 6 of 27 games over the last two seasons.

With that, Shurmur has to get the team ready to play the Chicago Bears (8-3) at home Sunday.

“You go into every week with giving your team the best opportunity to win the football game,” Shurmur said. “That’s how you do this thing. This isn’t player tryouts, this is do everything in your power to win the next game. Today’s Monday so we’re in the Monday phase of that process.”

As far as Sunday, Shurmur downplayed Beckham’s questioning the play-calling, noting the Giants threw 37 times and ran 18. He noted the passing game had seven plays of 18 yards or better, one off the high for the season.

“You’ll have to ask him to define it after he watches the tape, but I felt like we were trying to do the things necessary to win,” Shurmur said. “We still got production in the running game, had a couple third-down calls in the red zone that were close. If it goes in, that’s a different story.”

Beckham only speaks to the media on Thursday, so was not available.

The big difference Sunday was the second half. The Giants had five possessions, including a three-play drive in the waning seconds, and gained three first downs. They ran 22 plays – opposed to 38 in the first half, when they scored on their first four possessions and took a 19-12 lead. They were in position for a late field goal but Manning was intercepted on an ill-advised toss.

Shurmur did not hesitate to say Manning, 37, will remain the starting quarterback because he gives the Giants the best chance. He didn’t seem interested in questions suggesting the team should start rookie Kyle Lauletta or backup Alex Tanney.

Manning also wasn’t interested in a change, saying he wants to play. He also believes the team will fight.

“We’ve got a good group of guys,” he said. “It’s important to the guys. We feel like we’re going to keep fighting, we’re going to keep preparing, and going out there and still chase that feeling of that locker room after a win. That’s a good feeling. It makes the week go easier.”

The Giants have had trouble finishing the past two seasons.

“I think we need to learn how to win again here,” Shurmur said. “We’re doing it with a lot of very young players, and a lot of really backup-type players from our initial roster.”

