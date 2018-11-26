NEW YORK — The Atlanta Braves added a pair of free agents following their first division title in five years, agreeing to one-year contracts Monday with third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Brian McCann.

Donaldson agreed to a $23 million, one-year contract.

McCann became a seven-time All-Star with Atlanta from 2005-13. He got a $2 million, one-year contract to play near his home.

Donaldson was the AL MVP with Toronto in 2015 but has struggled since. He had a hip injury in 2016, was slowed by a strained right calf in 2017, and by shoulder inflammation and a calf strain this year. A three-time All-Star who turns 32 next month, Donaldson hit .246 with eight homers and 23 RBI in 52 games this year for Toronto and Cleveland, which acquired him Aug. 31.

McCann, who turns 35 in February, is from Duluth, Georgia. He left the Braves to sign an $85 million, five-year contract with the New York Yankees and was traded to Houston after the 2016 season following the emergence of Gary Sanchez.

A POSTSEASON SHARE on World Series champion Boston was worth $416,838, down from a record $438,902 for Houston in 2017.

The commissioner’s office said the Red Sox voted 66 full shares, 10.025 partial shares and eight cash awards. The Astros had 60 full shares, 9.23 partial shares and four cash awards.

YANKEES: Right-hander Parker Bridwell was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels by New York, which opened a roster spot by designating infielder Ronald Torreyes for assignment.

Bridwell, 27, was 10-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 20 starts and one relief appearance for the Angels in 2017, then missed much of this year because of right elbow inflammation. He was 1-0 with a 17.55 ERA in one start and four relief appearances over 62/3 innings for the Angels, and 1-1 with an 8.68 ERA at Triple-A Salt Lake.

TWINS: Minnesota claimed first baseman C.J. Cron off waivers from Tampa Bay, adding an accomplished replacement for the retired Joe Mauer.

Cron batted .253 with 28 doubles, 30 home runs, 74 RBI and an .816 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in a career-best 2018 season for the Rays, who designated the 28-year-old for assignment last week. Cron made $2.3 million last season and is in his second year of eligibility for salary arbitration.

ROYALS: The team claimed Conner Greene off waivers from St. Louis and designated fellow right-hander Burch Smith for assignment.

Greene, 23, spent last season at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, going 4-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 40 appearances. He also made nine relief appearances for Surprise in the Arizona Fall League, where the Royals got a close look at him.

REDS: Closer Raisel Iglesias will get $6 million in the first year of his three-year contract that guarantees $24,125,000.

Iglesias will receive $9 million in 2020 and $9,125,000 in 2021 under the contract announced last week.

DIAMONDBACKS: Dan Butler, a former Red Sox catcher, was hired as the bullpen catcher,

