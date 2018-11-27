JERUSALEM — NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, a fearsome 7-foot-2 center in his playing days, says he was moved to tears when he visited Jerusalem’s Old City.
Mutombo, who hails from a devout Christian community in Congo, said Tuesday that it was an emotional experience knowing that his parents died before they could see the place they spent their lives reading about in the Bible.
He said: “My parents might be gone, but they instilled in me the dream of coming here, and I’ve made it.”
-
Sports
Tuesday's NBA roundup: Griffin helps Pistons handle Knicks
-
College
Tuesday's college roundup: Louisville gets past No. 9 Michigan St.
-
News
Republicans keep Mississippi Senate seat in divisive runoff election
-
Sports
Tuesday's Sports Digest: Cheverus/Kennebunk shuts out Falmouth in girls' hockey
-
Sports
Tuesday's NHL roundup: Sabres win in OT for 10th straight win