A mother of five wrote to the Press Herald Toy Fund last month when, with weeks to go before Christmas, she knew she was going to need help.

Recently separated, she was preparing for another in a series of back operations for a medical condition that has left her unable to work.

“I am on disability because I have had three back surgeries,” she wrote. “The kids are great, though – healthy, great in school, as active as we can afford to be in sports. … I have been trying to figure out how to have something for them to open under the tree.

“We have been relying on the one (disability) check that I get per month and sought help from (low-income assistance programs) for fuel and electricity,” she wrote. “I would love to work if I could. Unfortunately, I cannot.

“We are grateful for any help that we can get and love to pay it forward when we can. Thank you for your time and consideration.”

Her plea for help is already being answered by the fund, which is receiving a steady flow of requests just like hers. In the coming weeks, the fund expects to serve 3,500 children who might otherwise miss out on holiday gifts because of a wide range of hardships facing their parents.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 69th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center, at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 or 791-6600 to have one mailed to you.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

• SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of the Lachance children. Love, Mom $150

In memory of Thomas F. Dudley $50

In memory of Jeanne Mayberry, a Christmas Angel $50

In memory of John Ganem $25

In memory of Elayne K. Page $100

Kenneth & Jill Ryan $100

Ronald & Patricia Harwood $50

Brendan and Super P $30

In memory of Granna Hilly & Woody $100

In memory of Brooks $500

Warm wishes from the Dexter family of North Yarmouth $75

In memory of Margaret Kolbjorsen $50

Anonymous $100

Samuel Rudman $250

In memory of Brendan, Love, Mom and Dad $100

Anonymous $25

In memory of Stanley and Violet Oliver $50

In memory of my mom, Nancy Loeffel, from Debby Maley $50

In loving memory of Mary Shapazian, Margaret Shapazian and David Barter, from Patti $20

Anonymous $50

Total for year … $11,754

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: