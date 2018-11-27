With the official start of winter still weeks away, Mainers are dealing with another day of wintry weather and slow travel conditions.

The Tuesday morning commute was slow and treacherous for many people forced to navigate roads covered with wet snow or slush and dotted by deep puddles of water that had nowhere to drain. At the immediate coast, the precipitation is mainly rain early Tuesday. But a couple miles inland, many areas have already seen up to a 6 inches of dense, wet snow.

“The roads are quite slick,” said Margaret Curtis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. “Even where there is less accumulation, it’s slow going.”

Curtis said the rain-snow line is hugging the immediate coast, so areas west of the Maine Turnpike are likely seeing snow.

The National Weather Service reported many York County towns had multiple inches of snow by 6 a.m., including 4.4 inches in Acton, 3.5 inches in Hollis and 2 inches in Sanford. Bridgton had the highest total for Cumberland County at 6 inches. The weather service reported measurements of 5 inches of snow in Raymond, 3 in Cumberland Center and 2 in Brunswick.

Inland areas could see another inch or two of snow before precipitation lightens up in southern and central Maine by midday.

“The heaviest of the snow has already been through,” Curtis said Tuesday morning.

In Portland, the snowfall total so far this month has placed this November among the top five snowiest on record for the city, with 15.9 total inches recorded. The amount edges out the November of 1972, with 15.6 inches, but is so far still below the November of 1938, when 16.5 inches were recorded.

In Liberty, Maine State Police said one person was killed on Route 3 during the morning storm when a pickup truck and a box truck collided. It was unclear what caused the wreck, and police said they would investigate the circumstances.

The speed limit was reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the Maine Turnpike. Officials from the Maine Turnpike Authority reported several crashes on both I-95 and I-295 early Tuesday. A crash on I-295 in Yarmouth backed up traffic into Freeport shortly before 8 a.m.

With heavy snow weighing down lines and tree branches, Central Maine Power reported more than 24,000 outages just before noon. Oxford and Cumberland counties each had more than 8,000 customers without power, while York County had more than 4,000 reported outages, according to CMP.

Lebanon fire officials say Poplar Hill Road is closed between Allen Hall Road and Schoolhouse Lane because a falling tree brought down power lines.

“Please use caution on all roads and keep your eyes open,” the Lebanon Fire and EMS Department warned in a Facebook messages that included descriptions of the wet, heavy snow bending trees and wires.

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the state. Western York County is under a winter weather advisory. Flood warnings and coastal flood advisories have been issued for most of the Maine coast.

In Portland, officials reminded drivers not to go around barriers or attempt to drive on flooded streets. The fire department said in a tweet at 8 a.m. that street flooding has been reported in some areas of the city, including near Morrill’s Corner.

“If there are barricades, yes the road is closed. If there’s a small river forming on a street, don’t attempt to drive in it – your Civic is not a canoe,” Portland police tweeted. “Finally, please don’t swim in the road. There will be no lifeguards on duty.”

