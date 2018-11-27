KINGFIELD — A Farmington man was killed and two other Farmington men were critically injured Tuesday afternoon when the car they were in lost traction on snowy Route 27 north of Kingfield and slid sideways into the path of a tractor-trailer, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Seth Gordon, 28, died instantly at the scene, and Leroy Gordon, 76, the driver of a Subaru Legacy, and a second passenger, Scott Kidder, 18, both of Farmington, were taken in critical condition to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Nichols said. The relationship of the driver and the passengers was not known Tuesday night.

According to witnesses, the Subaru lost traction on the road and started to skid sideways into the path of a northbound 1994 red Peterbilt tractor-trailer with an empty trailer being driven by Cedrick Allaire, 25, of Westbury, Quebec, Nichols said. Allaire, the owner-operator of the truck, was not injured.

According to witnesses, neither vehicle appeared to be traveling at an excessive speed, the sherifff said.

Road conditions at the time were poor because of the snowstorm, he wrote.

