LOS ANGELES — Ariana Grande is giving fans an all-access pass with a new documentary series on YouTube.

The streaming service said “Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries,” a four-part series, is set to launch Thursday on the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer’s YouTube channel.

The series will show highlights from the making of Grande’s latest album, “Sweetener,” and footage from her tour, which was suspended after a terrorist bombing killed 22 at Manchester Arena in May 2017.

– From news service reports

