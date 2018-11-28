A pickup truck struck a utility pole, snapping it in two and closing a portion of Running Hill Road in Scarborough for nearly four hours Wednesday.

The crash in the area of 37 Running Hill Road was reported at 11:01 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, they found a Dodge pickup slammed into the pole, bringing down live power lines, the fire department said.

The sole occupant of the truck, an unidentified man, was pinned in the cabin and waited about 20 minutes for Central Maine Power to arrive and disconnect the power so firefighters could extract him using the jaws of life, Scarborough fire captain Nate Contreras.

The driver was alert but needed medical attention and showed signs of a potential head injury, Contreras said. He was transported to Maine Medical Center said.

CMP immediately began work to replace the pole.

Scarborough police said Running Hill Road reopened to traffic around 2:45 p.m.

