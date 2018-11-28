PALM BEACH, Fla. — Want to party with the president on New Year’s Eve? If you’re not a member of Mar-a-Lago, expect to pay, big league.

Club guests will pay a hefty $1,000 to ring in the New Year at President Trump’s private Palm Beach club, up from $750 last year and $575 the year before, according to Palm Beach sources.

Ticket prices for dues-paying club members also rose for the Dec. 31 party, but they did not rise as much as guest tickets did, sources said. This year Mar-a-Lago members will pay $650 for New Year’s Eve tickets, sources said, up from $600 last year and $525 the year before.

Just two years ago, tickets for members and nonmember guests were within $50 of each other.

But now nonmember guests planning to attend the upcoming event at Mar-a-Lago can expect to pay $250 more than last year, and nearly twice what they did two years ago.

The ticket prices don’t include a 20 percent gratuity and 7 percent tax, which can add another $270 to a $1,000 guest ticket.

That means a couple attending as guests can expect to fork over more than $2,500 for an evening of champagne, caviar and Trump.

Officials with the Trump Organization did not return an email and telephone call seeking comment.

Observers speculated that Mar-a-Lago hiked the nonmember ticket fees in a bid to discourage outsiders from coming to the party.

